We now know the names of the people who were killed in the deadly Amtrak Crash in northern Missouri.

Officials say they include two Kansas residents, 58-year-old Rachelle Cook and 56-year-old Kim Holsapple, along with two Missouri residents, 82-year-old Binh Pham and Bill Barton who was the driver of the dump truck that collided with the train.

Federal Investigation teams remain on the scene at this time and NTSB officials have ruled out any mechanical problems.

Investigators say the railroad crossing where the dump truck was at is very steep, which has an impact on large moving vehicles.

About 150 people were taken from the scene to area hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to serious.