NAMI-Missouri Focusing on Mental Health Impacts of Tornado

We’re now more than six months past the tornado that hit Eldon and Jefferson City, and while the lives of many of those impacted may be getting back to normal, for others, they may just be learning of long-term effects.

      6th December 2019

That’s Gena Terlizzi, Executive Director of the National Alliance for Mental Illness in Missouri. She says some reactions are normal in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, including anxiety, fear, and nightmares. But they shouldn’t be long-term.

      6th December 2019

If you think your children may be showing signs of long-term impacts from the tornado, contact NAMI Missouri at 573-634-7727.

