Nancy Masterson Named MO School Board Association President

The Missouri School Board Association has a new President, and she’s a familiar fixture at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Nancy Masterson is being appointed to the top spot after serving the previous year as President-Elect.

The election follows her nearly 22 years of service at the Camdenton R-3 School district.

Speaking at the MSBA Igniting Great Ideas summit held earlier this month in Springfield, Masterson says quote: “There’s a lot to look of work to do, the year ahead looks challenging and we must be persistent, well-informed, yet professional, kind and unshakable for our students.”

Masterson says her years at Camdenton R-3 schools will help guide the non-for-profit school board towards helping students all across the Show Me State.