A 36-year-old now faces a felony charge for delivery of a controlled substance after a search warrant served. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies and members of the Mid-MO Drug Task Force teamed up to serve a narcotics search warrant at a location in the Doolittle Trailer Park near Eldon. During the search, about 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine and cash were seized. Taken into custody was Douglas Kitchen. Kitchen was taken to the Miller County Jail and is being held on a $50-thousand bond along with a no-bond hold from probation and parole.

