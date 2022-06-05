News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Narcotics Search Warrant Nabs One

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 4, 2022

A 36-year-old now faces a felony charge for delivery of a controlled substance after a search warrant served. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies and members of the Mid-MO Drug Task Force teamed up to serve a narcotics search warrant at a location in the Doolittle Trailer Park near Eldon. During the search, about 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine and cash were seized. Taken into custody was Douglas Kitchen. Kitchen was taken to the Miller County Jail and is being held on a $50-thousand bond along with a no-bond hold from probation and parole.

 

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News

Rocky Mount Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Jun 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Omaha Woman Seriously Injured After Jumping Into the Lake

Jun 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Stolen Motorcycles, Drugs Recovered, Two Arrested

Jun 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Rocky Mount Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Jun 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Omaha Woman Seriously Injured After Jumping Into the Lake

Jun 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Stolen Motorcycles, Drugs Recovered, Two Arrested

Jun 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Narcotics Search Warrant Nabs One

Jun 4, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com