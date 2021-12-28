President Biden has signed the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.

In statement on Monday, the President says the bill provides “vital benefits” and “enhances access to justice” for military personnel and their families.

Lake area Representative Congresswoman Vicky Hartlzer was among those who added money for the Lake Region into the bill, including funding for the B-21 program at the Whiteman Air Force Base, $4-million for a training complex at Ft. Leonard Wood, and $160-million for the Ft. Leonard Wood hospital replacement project.

In addition to the funding, new rules being put into place will require the Military to give an honorable discharge to solders who refuse the COVID vaccine and it changes how sexual assault crimes are prosecuted, by sending the prosecution outside of the Military’s chain of command.

The NDAA provides 740 billion dollars for the Department of Defense, along with a 2.7 percent increase in military basic pay, once Congress passes an appropriations bill to provide the money to make that happen.