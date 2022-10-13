News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

National Fire Prevention Week Underway Across The Ozarks

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Oct 13, 2022

National Fire Prevention Week continues with lake area fire districts putting out the word that there are a couple simple steps you can take to keep and your family safe in the case of the unthinkable.

That’s according to Rocky Mount Fire Chief Kevin Hurtibise who says the public awareness campaign is not a new concept…“It’s been around for a 100 years and it’s not a week to celebrate, it’s a week to remind everyone about the safety in your homes and whenever they’re out and about to be vigilant.”

Among the most basic tips as part of fire prevention week is to make sure you have enough working smoke alarms in your home and to be familiar with, and practice, an escape plan.

It’s generally recommended that you put fresh batteries in your smoke alarms on the time change weekends.

