National Guard Question To Be On November Ballot

It’s only a month and a few days until voters go to the polls and in Missouri they’ll face several ballot measures.

Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana use has received a lot of attention but among the other measures is one asking whether the state’s National Guard should become its own department.

Currently it’s under the umbrella of the State Department of Public Safety.

Camden County Republican Club President Les Larson says unlike some of the measures it’s a fairly clear question…“There’s always a conversation that we should have less departments, but this isn’t a slap in the face to the National Guard at all. In Fact, some people are saying this is a way to elevate it a little more…give it more stature.”

The measure as it appears on the ballot states that making The Guard it’s own department would not change the funding for the guard.

Larson commented on Tuesday’s Morning Magazine on KRMS.