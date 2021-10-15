National “Move Over Day” Observed This Weekend

Saturday is National Move Over Day…a day to remind drivers to help protect emergency personnel working on the side of the road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, during 2020, there were three people killed and 51 injured in 231 such traffic crashes. Preliminary statistics for this year, so far, show that one person has died and 46 others injured in traffic accidents involving emergency personnel on the roadways. Missouri law requires motorists to move over when possible or to slow down and proceed with caution when approaching stationary emergency vehicles displaying their warning lights. Nine members of the highway patrol have been killed since the agency was created when they were struck by vehicles while conducting a traffic stop or investigating a traffic crash.