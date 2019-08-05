National Night Out Events Scheduled for Tuesday

The public’s invited to come out and meet their local law enforcement and other first-responders Tuesday evening. National Night Out celebrations will be taking place all across the country.

NEWS-8-3-19 Jeana Night Out - 5th August 2019

That’s Osage Beach City Administrator Jeana Woods. They’ll have music, games, bounce houses, fireworks and more at their event at Osage Beach City Park from 6-10pm. Stoutland High School is also hosting a National Night Out event featuring live music, ice cream, and popcorn beginning at 6pm.