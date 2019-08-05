National Night Out Events Scheduled for Tuesday

The public’s invited to come out and meet their local law enforcement and other first-responders Tuesday evening. National Night Out celebrations will be taking place all across the country.
That’s Osage Beach City Administrator Jeana Woods. They’ll have music, games, bounce houses, fireworks and more at their event at Osage Beach City Park from 6-10pm. Stoutland High School is also hosting a National Night Out event featuring live music, ice cream, and popcorn beginning at 6pm.
