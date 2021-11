Services provided by nurses in the Lake Area, and beyond, will be recognized next week.

November 7th-13th is National Nurse Practitioner Week while the 8th-12th is Forensic Nurses Week.

Nurse Practitioner Week honors nurses working in the clinics, hospitals, urgent care centers, nursing homes and in the private care fields.

Forensic Nurses Week recognizes those who work alongside patients affected by physical and sexual assaults, domestic violence, elder abuse and human trafficking.