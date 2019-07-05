National Safe Boating Council Urges Use of Life Jackets

Safe boating is encouraged all year, but with this weekend expected to be one of the busiest of the year on the water, additional caution is being urged.

Peg Phillips is the Executive Director of the National Safe Boating Council. She says one of the easiest ways to save a life only takes a matter of seconds.

Just a reminder, operation dry water remains in effect throughout the weekend. The water patrol will be checking for impaired boaters as well as performing safety equipment checks.