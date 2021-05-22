News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

National Safe Boating Week Underway Across The Ozarks

By

National Safe Boating Week begins this Saturday.

“Whether you’re driving a car or operating a boat, it’s important to be sober and clear about what you’re doing out there” says Captain Michael Petlansky, Director of the Missouri State highway Patrol Water Division.

He tells KRMS News their goal is to continue the safe trend set last year “nationwide I think the Coast Guard was looking at a 20% increase in boating fatalities, but here in Missouri? We actually had a reduction, so that’s what we want to key up on this year…we want to continue that trend and reduce fatalities out there.”

Safety officials say it’s also important to make sure life jackets are accessible and that the best idea is always make sure people are wearing them…and If kids are found wearing life jackets by the Patrol on the Lake, they might get a reward.

“We love to see them wearing their life jackets and if they’re wearing them? We’ll hook them up with a T-Shirt. That’s a good thing to get caught doing” says Lieutenant Stephen Burgan with the Water Division.

He says Ameren Missouri provides those t-shirts for kids found wearing their life jackets on the water.

Another thing that Ameren is helping to inform boaters about is Dock Safety on the Lake of the Ozarks “your # 1 safety responsibility is your electrical system. Is it safe? Have you inspected it? We just had a tremendously rough winter here on the lake, lots of up and down water…icing conditions. Have you been out to inspect your electrical systems?” says Bryan Vance with the Ameren Missouri Shoreline Management office.

Troopers will be offering free courtesy boat inspections in Osage Beach at Public Beach #2 as well as inspections are at Truman Lake on the west side of the dam from 11AM until 2PM this Saturday May 22nd.

National Safe Boating Week runs May 22nd through May 28th.

Filed Under: Local News, State News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com