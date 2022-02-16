The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several lake area counties. Weather teams in the area are tracking the potential for severe flooding due to anticipated thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. The local counties likely to be affected are Miller, Camden, Laclede, Pulaski, Maries, Dallas, and Phelps counties.

Officials with the weather service warn of a high chance of rain runoff causing overflows in bodies of water such as the lake. The area is expected to get several inches of rain before the precipitation turns to snow later on Thursday.