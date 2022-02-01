The first major winter event is gearing up to wreak havoc on the lake area. The Springfield Missouri National Weather Service meteorology team says they expect the storm to potentially affect Missouri for the rest of the week.

“We are looking at this being a relatively prolonged event, were looking at it being pretty nasty tomorrow. Snow continuing into Thursday, could continue even all the way into Thursday night some light snow, so we are advising people to stay off the roadways if at all possible.”

The mid-Missouri region could see as much as 18 inches of rain and snow over multiple waves in the next few days.

“Another wave of heavier precipitation comes through later tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening that will continue through tomorrow night into Thursday and that second wave will be mostly snow across the region.”

The National Weather Service recommends keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle, and remembering to bring your furry friends inside where it is warm.