Roundup is on the menu for dinner these days across the nation.

According to a CNN report, the popular weed-killing chemical herbicide glyphosate has been found in more than 80% of the nation’s urine samples.

It is the active ingredient in the widely used Roundup for weed control products and it’s been linked to causing cancer.

Farmers spray the pesticide over many crops and new details show it’s been found in a variety of foods, including baby formula.