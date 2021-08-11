Nationwide Emergency Alert Test Scheduled For This Afternoon

Residents across the Lake Area and the State of Missouri will be seeing a “Nationwide Emergency” alert this afternoon.

It’s part of a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System that FEMA will be running just after 1PM central time.

Officials say the test will be sent to TV, select cellphones and radio stations like KRMS.

FEMA say the test is a way to make sure the system is working properly in case there is a national emergency where the alert would be issued.