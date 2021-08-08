News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

NBC News Does National Story On Lake Of The Ozarks

By

NBC News is showcasing the Lake Region as tourism continues to flourish in the wake of COVID 19.

In a video aired on the network, a reporter ask residents what they think about the community and the way it’s handling the COVID 19 Pandemic.

“Oh, I feel comfortable. I’ve never been vaccinated….I think a lot of it is BS” says one man, “If you’re not comfortable with a mask, then don’t wear a mask. If you’re comfortable with a mask, then mask up. I think it’s your choice, not the Government’s choice” says one woman.

You can see the full video below, and on our social media channels.

