NBC TV In The Lake Area – Officials Say They’re Doing A “Story”

By

It could be another record-breaking year for tourism in Lake of the Ozarks, despite reported concerns about the pandemic around the U-S.

And some people think coverage in the national media is helping to drive that tourism in the Lake Area.

KRMS News can confirm NBC is working on a story about Lake of the Ozarks , but specific details are not known right now.

And the national attention’s nothing new for Lake of the Ozarks.

In 2020, TMZ published one video shot at a Lake Area pool bar over Memorial Day weekend, and the national coverage was critical because there didn’t appear to be any social distancing happening in a sunlit, chlorinated swimming pool packed with younger visitors.

Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms and former Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski were also featured in national news stories about how the Lake Area was remaining open and thriving during COVID concerns.

Filed Under: Business, COVID 19, Entertainment, Local News

