An Omaha, Nebraska, man escapes with minor injuries after the jet skit he was working caught on fire.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened Friday evening at the 3.7 mile mark of the Glaize Arm.

58-year-old Michael Rosenberger was on the dock working on the 2001 Seadoo when the engine compartment caught on fire.

Rosenberger suffered minor injuries and was treated at Lake Regional Hospital.