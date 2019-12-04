News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Neighborhood Watch Meetings Planned in Miller County

A number of criminal incidents have been reported to authorities in Miller County this year by a vigilant group of individuals working to protect their neighborhoods. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says several of those tips have led to arrests. If you’re interested in getting involved, you have a chance next week. The Brumley and Iberia area neighborhood watch teams are holding meetings next week, and residents of those areas are invited to attend and learn more about how they can help. The Iberia meeting will be held December 10th at 6:30pm at The Well Resource on East Main. The Brumley group meets December 12th at 6pm at the Brumley Lions Club.

