A 47-year-old man from Neosho Missouri, wanted on a felony warrant for embezzlement in Delaware County Oklahoma, is now in custody.

According to the highway patrol, Michael Shearer was arrested around 11:00 Saturday night in the Lake Area.

Shearer also had a warrant for not showing up to court almost five years ago for a misdemeanor traffic charge in Newton County.

He was taken to the Miller County Jail.