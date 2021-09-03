New 54/W/BIZ 54 Interchange Completed – Focus Now Shifts To Bagnell Dam

The new Interchange on Route 54 in Lake of the Ozarks is now finished.

The project took 18 months to complete and the goal was to help traffic flow more smoothly at that location.

All construction activities at Route 54, Business Route 54, Route W and Osage Hills are complete and completely open to traffic.

MoDOT says no road crews will be working over the coming Labor Day weekend.

****Additional info:

LAKE OZARK – Holiday travelers to the Lake of the Ozarks will note that an 18-month project to bring improvements and increase traffic safety has been completed along U.S. Route 54. Construction activities at the Route 54/Business Route 54/Miller County Route W/Osage Hills Road are substantially complete and the interchange is completely open to traffic.

“The completion of this work is a milestone moment for safe travel through the Lake of the Ozarks Region”, said Central Area Engineer Robert Lynch. “With the completion of the new interchange, traffic is able to flow more freely and safely through that area. We’re excited to reach completion on this landmark project.”

Lynch advises that traffic moving through the area over the Labor Day holiday will not be impacted by work and no crews will be present. Any remaining work will result in minimal impacts as most everything has been completed,

Construction on the new interchange began in February of 2020. The new interchange is designed to increase traffic safety and improve traffic flow in an area where numerous traffic accidents have occurred. In addition to the new interchange, the project included several new connecting roads and three roundabouts in the same area.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

****Info on the Dam Project:

LAKE OZARK – Rehabilitation of the Business Route 54 Bagnell Dam bridge, located in Lake Ozark, will begin next week.

The existing Bagnell Dam bridge was built in 1929. Rehabilitation is necessary to extend the life and usability of the bridge. Work will include repairs to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks and barrier walls, and replacement of the bridge driving.

Work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 7. During construction, Business 54 will be closed at the bridge for approximately three months. The Bagnell Dam strip will be open. Motorists will need to use an alternate route while work takes place.

In June, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the project to Concrete Strategies, LLC., which submitted the low bid of $1,611,862.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media for project updates.