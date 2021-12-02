A new 911 system is coming to Camden County, making it easier for dispatchers and first responders to get directly to you faster.

Officials with the Sheriff’s office say the new system will pinpoint where you are based on your cell phone, making it less than five miles difference based on triangulation of the cell phone signal.

They say the new 911 system is all digital and it replaced the analog system that’s been in place, upping the Sheriff’s Office coverage by 95%.

With the new system, residents will also be able to text 911, rather than call, which is a major benefit for a person involved in an intruder situation.

You’ll also be able to share video and photos of an incident with the department via text.

Funding for the new system is coming through the ARPA funds.