New Alcohol App Could Curb Underage Drinking But Some Lake Residents Are Skeptical Of Privacy Issues

By

There’s a new app coming to the Lake Area and the creators say one goal is to prevent underage drinking.

“It’s designed to help keep our roads safer. There is a concern out there with Fake ID’s, that especially young adults will try to use to get alcoholic beverages” says MoDOT central engineer Bob Lynch, “this app is going to help with that and help reduce the number of underage people on the roadways and of course, using alcohol unfortunately.”

Lynch tells KRMS News the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control was also involved in making the app.

Retail employees would have the app on their phone so they can scan your ID to make sure it’s not a fake, but some people in the Lake Area are concerned about privacy; “would I be scanning people’s ID’s into my personal cell phone?” says one KRMS Listener…“if I was the person giving my ID over, I wouldn’t want someone else scanning my ID.”

KRMS has reached out to the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control for more info on the app and we’ll pass along more details as they become available.

Bob Lynch was interviewed by Guy Wehman on the Ozarks This Morning.

