New Area Code 235 To Be Added To 573 Region

Reporter John Rogger

May 11, 2022 , , , ,
woman holding iPhone during daytime

If you’re use to dialing 573 you’ll need to get use to using another area code that will soon be in use for the Lake Region.

The Missouri Public Service Commission says area code 235 will be added to the area currently served by 573.

The PSC says this change doesn’t mean 573 is going away, just that it’s going to be used less as the majority of numbers in that area code have been used up.

At this time, it remains unknown when the new code will start, but PSC officials say existing phone numbers will not be affected and all calls in 573 and 235 will remain local.

The 573-area code covers a wide region, including Jefferson City, Columbia, Rolla, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Hannibal, Waynesville, Farmington, and the Lake of the Ozarks.

