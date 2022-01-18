News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

New Bill Added To Missouri Senate Seeking To Repeal Parts Of 2nd Amendment Act

Reporter John Rogger

There’s a new bill aiming to repeal parts of the recently enacted controversial 2nd Amendment gun law in the Show Me State.

Missouri Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo of Kansas City says the 2nd Amendment Preservation act prevents law enforcement from working with Federal Agencies on violent weapons crimes.

Current Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says changing the law would be terribly difficult..“I think you’re going to have to present a incredibly compelling case that what we did…has had a direct impact on XYZ enforcement, and we’re going to have to see that…then you’re going to have to give us a solution that fixes that problem without undoing all the other things we want to do.”

The law aims to invalidate federal gun laws and fine law enforcement agencies up to 50-thousand-dollars if they enforce the laws.

