A new Superintendent of Camdenton R-3 Schools has been selected, that according to a letter sent out by the school board on Wednesday.

Officials say they’ve extended an offer to an individual who’s apparently accepted the position, however the details of who that person is, where they are coming from, what they will be paid and when they start have not yet been released.

Dr. Tim Hadfield has been at the helm of the school for the past several years and he announced his retirement in September, stating he would stay with the school until the end of the school year.

Board officials say they will be working out the final details on the new hire during the December 13th board meeting and will be releasing more information soon.

