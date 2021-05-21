New Care Tracking Bracelet Available For Those With Special Needs In Miller County

A bracelet and some new technology could help caregivers in Miller County to keep track of their loved ones or others with special needs.

“It’s a transmitter that’s the size of a watch, something similar to a watch band….you simply put it around the wrist and it stays on there, you can’t take it off” says Michael Herbert with the Miller County Health Center, “it’s a new program here for Miller County, we just purchased the equipment so we have it available and people can sign up now.”

He tells KRMS News the service is called Care Track, and it’s designed to help police locate a person with Autism, dementia or other health concerns quickly if they disappear “it’s got a battery in it and it’s constantly transmitting a single. The Sheriff’s office now has a system that can pickup the signal, up to a mile away on the ground and up to 5 miles in the air.”

Herbert says the cost of the bracelet and connected technology runs $300 dollars, but it’s a one-time fee.

You can learn more by reaching out to the Miller County Health Center.

***Additional Info***

The Miller County Health Center has partnered with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department to offer Care Trak to the families in Miller County.

The Care Trak system uses a radiofrequency bracelet to locate loved ones who may have wandered off from home.

Participants must be a Miller County resident with a medically diagnosed condition such as Autism, dementia, or other developmental disabilities. They must have a history of wandering or be at risk for wandering and have continuous 24-hour supervision by an adult caregiver.

Should an individual registered with Miller County’s Care Trak wander away or become lost, trained responders can begin searching for the person immediately.

For more information or to begin the application process, please visit millercountyhealth.com/caretrak or call the Miller County Health Center at (573) 369-2400.