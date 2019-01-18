New Charges for Ferguson, Ziegler

New charges have been filed against a woman accused of kidnapping her own child and the boyfriend that assisted her. Aubrey Ferguson is now facing a child abduction charge in Laclede County, while her boyfriend, Woodrow Ziegler, has been charged with hindering the prosecution of a felony in Camden County. Ferguson is accused of keeping her six-year old son after a scheduled visitation last August and not returning him to his father. A five-month search for the child came to a close when Ferguson was found hiding with the boy in a crawlspace of an attic at a home in Laclede County.