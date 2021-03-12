New Coast Guard Law Requires New Boats 26′ Or Smaller To Have Kill Switch

The U-S Coast Guard wants you to be aware of a new law that’ll be enforced on Lake of the Ozarks beginning next month.

If your boat’s less than 26 feet long, you’ll now need an engine cutoff switch.

“That’s the lanyard that you attach to your life-jacket or your arm or whatever, and what it does is if you become unseated from your Captain’s chair…it kills the motor, so it doesn’t continue to run and then run over ya” says Captain Bob May of the ‘No Wake Zone Boating Radio Show’ heard Saturday mornings on KRMS.

May says the law was passed by the U-S Congress, it is specifically for new build boats and it will be enforced all over the country.

Additional info:

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) recently published the revised book of the USCG Regulations for Recreational Boats, which contains the pertinent parts of the regulation (Title 33 and 46, Code of Federal Regulations) and law (Title 46, United States Code), which governs the U.S. Coast Guard’s Boating Safety Program.

One change in the 2020 volume comes from the Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2018, with requirements for all recreational boats less than 26 feet capable of producing more than 115 pounds of thrust to have an engine cut-off device per ABYC A-33, Emergency Engine/Propulsion Cut-off Devices (2018). The compliance date is Dec. 4, 2019 (enforcement on new boats with HIN’s ending A020).

“As these requirements take effect in the middle of model year 2020, builders need to pay special attention to implementation,” said Brian Goodwin ABYC technical director. “The good news is that many builders already provide a cut-off devise and engine and controls manufacturers have products available now that incorporate a A-33 compliant device. Members of ABYC have access to the A-33 standard via ABYC’s online library and can contact the ABYC Tech Department with compliance questions.”

The USCG Regulations for Recreational Boats book includes information of defect notification, manufacturer certification of compliance, labeling, hull identification numbers, capacity, safe loading, safe powering, testing electrical systems, fuel systems, ventilation, personal flotation devices, visual distress signals, fire extinguishers, marine sanitation devices, accident reporting requirements and state numbering systems.