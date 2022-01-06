A new concert series is coming to the Lake Area this summer.

According to a website launched recently, the Lake Ozark Music Festival is scheduled to take place on October 6th through the 8th at the Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon.

Organizers say they’re looking at bringing in over 21 acts from across the country, including the bands Red Dirt Road & Little Bit of Rocking’ Bluegrass.

It’s being put together in part by the Nashville Barrel Company.

Early bird tickets are on sale and additional band announcements are expected in April and July.