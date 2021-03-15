News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

New Condo Project Slated For Isla Del Sol Island

By

Lake of the Ozarks has the only island in the Midwest region of the United States, and there’s a new project in the works.

‘The Reserve at Isla Del Sol’ is being built right now, and that means more condos popping up in addition to the ones already there.

“Before they started this project, we had 88 parking spaces for 90 units. The guy who’s putting the condo up claims he’s going to add 125 parking spaces, but that’s not even close to being enough” says Resident Chris Krise.

He tells KRMS News he’s not sure if water and sewer infrastructure on the island sustain the 125-unit expansion and that this project has he and his wife planning to live elsewhere “they’re going to ruin this for people who actually want to live here. You want to make it a party destination on the weekends? I’m sure it will be fine. But as far as people who want to live here, like myself….they’ve ruined it.”

According to ‘The Reserve at Isla Del Sol’ website, additional docks, swimming pools and a dog park are also planned for the expansion.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com