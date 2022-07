A committee convened by the FDA is calling for an omicron specific covid booster.

The booster is expected to be ready by the fall.

The action is another sign that covid vaccines and boosters will needed on a seasonal basis.

Much like flu shots, the committee gave the go ahead by a 19-2 vote.

A senior FDA scientist described their work as challenging since no one has a crystal ball….the omicron varient and its sub variants have become the dominant world wide strain in the past year.