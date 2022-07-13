A new highly-contagious COVID variant is worrying health professionals after it was discovered in various countries, including the U.S.

Variant B-A 2-point-75 may be able to get around immunity from current vaccines as well as previous infection and there is no way to predict if it will cause more severe disease.

“When a new variant is selected for being infectious, the clinical characteristics of the virus…that’s how sick you get to the virus…really is somewhat arbitrary. It’s not for selecting out for ones that people get less sick, or more sick, it’s just selecting out for what is more infectious” says Dr. David Agus.

He recommends vaccines and boosters to defend against severe COVID-19 cases.