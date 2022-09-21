News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

New Details In Fatal Camdenton Crash Show Truck Driver At Fault

ByReporter John Rogger

Sep 21, 2022 , , , ,

The Highway Patrol is updating details about a fatal crash in Camden County last week.

Officials say they now believe the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for the crash that killed 32-year-old Urbana resident Tiffany Dust and her four-year-old daughter.

In the original report, the Patrol noted that Dust had pulled into the path of the pickup while attempting to turn onto Highway 54 in Camdenton, however Troopers now say the driver of the truck and dust were both going eastbound when the accident happened.

Apparently, the pickup truck driver crossed the centerline as dust was making a left-hand turn, crashing into her SUV and sending it flipping end of over end numerous times.

Dust’s husband is the sole survivor of the crash and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News State News Top Stories

Harvest Season Is Here And Tractors Are Taking To Lake Area Roadways

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News Top Stories

Drone Helps Find Missing Missouri Teenager

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins
Community Events Entertainment Local News State News Top Stories

Lee Mace Fiddle Enshrined In Missouri State Museum

Sep 20, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

New Details In Fatal Camdenton Crash Show Truck Driver At Fault

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News Top Stories

Harvest Season Is Here And Tractors Are Taking To Lake Area Roadways

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Politics State News Top Stories

Schmitt Favored To Win US Senate Seat In New Poll

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins
Local News State News Top Stories

Drone Helps Find Missing Missouri Teenager

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins