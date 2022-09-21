New Details In Fatal Camdenton Crash Show Truck Driver At Fault

The Highway Patrol is updating details about a fatal crash in Camden County last week.

Officials say they now believe the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for the crash that killed 32-year-old Urbana resident Tiffany Dust and her four-year-old daughter.

In the original report, the Patrol noted that Dust had pulled into the path of the pickup while attempting to turn onto Highway 54 in Camdenton, however Troopers now say the driver of the truck and dust were both going eastbound when the accident happened.

Apparently, the pickup truck driver crossed the centerline as dust was making a left-hand turn, crashing into her SUV and sending it flipping end of over end numerous times.

Dust’s husband is the sole survivor of the crash and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.