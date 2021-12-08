More details are emerging in connection to the shooting Friday night in Lebanon that left a Fort Leonard Wood soldier dead.

Officials say two other soldiers, along with a 16-year-old identified as the alleged shooter, are officially in custody.

Detective Sergeant Kacie Springer says that 18-year-old Zackary Gillis, 20-year-old Blake Paulson and 23-year-old Ethan Williams were engaged in an armed robbery at a residence when the shooting happened…

“The juvenile male had shot Williams, as the individuals were leaving the residence” says Springer.

Officials at Fort Leonard Wood are aware of the situation, telling KRMS they are working directly with the Lebanon PD “Our Army’s criminal investigation division is coordinating with the Lebanon Police department and they are assisting upon request.”

Williams was, reportedly, able to get into the car and was taken by Gillis and Paulson to his residence on North Monroe before leaving his body in the roadway and then turning themselves into their sergeant.

The sequence of events started when Williams contacted Gillis and Paulson asking for help in robbing the house, where the juvenile lived, sometime after Paulson had just gotten married earlier in the evening.

Gillis and Paulson are both being held in Laclede County after being charged with second-degree murder, burglary and stealing.

The 16-year-old is being held in the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center on charges related to the shooting.

****Release from FLW:

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (Dec. 4, 2021) – We are aware of the incident that occurred in Lebanon, Missouri on Dec. 3 involving three Soldiers who are stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and those affected during this difficult time. We will continue to work closely with the Lebanon Police Department as the investigation continues.