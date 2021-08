There’s a change in leadership for the Medical Missions for Christ Clinic in Camdenton.

Executive Director Carolyn Bowling is retiring this September after 11 years in service.

The organization says Krista Carter will be the new Executive Director.

Carter is a longtime volunteer at the clinic and has been serving as President of the Board of Directors for the past year.

Medical Missions for Christ is located in the same building as the Camden County Health Department.