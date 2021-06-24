New Executive Director Named For Council Of Local Governments

Elected officers and Board Members of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments are now in place.

LOCLG now has a new Executive Director moving forward.

Chairman Tom Wright introduced Brian Yansen to the position at the annual meeting Monday.

Elected Officers include Vice-Chairman John Olivarri and Joyce Chorpening.

Elected Board Members include Mayor Jeff Davis of Linn Creek, Mayor Holley Drake of Iberia and City Planner Roger Corbin of Sunrise Beach.