New Fire Chief Learning the Intricacies of Fire Response at the Lake

Since taking over as Chief of the Sunrise Beach Fire District late last month, Joe LaPlant says one of his first priorities has been learning the lay of the land…or more specifically, the lay of the lake. As an example, he cited a recent boat fire they were dispatched to.

      NEWS-7-5-19 Chief Joe 1 - 5th July 2019

LaPlant says that type of assistance from Assistant Chief Jamie Karl, as well as the spirit of mutual aid and cooperation among area fire districts, is making the transition easier.

      NEWS-7-5-19 Chief Joe 2 - 5th July 2019

LaPlant says he’s also getting accustomed to the district’s water boat and spending a lot of time on the road to get a feel for the community he now serves.

