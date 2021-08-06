New Flights To And From Chicago Coming To Fort Leonard Wood

An airline is getting flyers closer to the Lake of the Ozarks, with new non-stop service coming to the Waynesville St. Robert Regional Airport.

In a release, the airport is announcing that United Express Jet services, offered through SkyWest Airlines, will begin flying to and from Chicago starting in October.

Officials say these flights will open the doors to more passengers looking to escape the bigger city airports to get closer to the Lake, as well as service members and families looking to get to Fort Leonard Wood.

The airport sits on the Fort and is open to both the military and the public.

Until now, the closest airports with international services were Columbia Regional and Springfield-Branson International airports.

Read more below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri – August 5, 2021 – Beginning October 12, 2021, United Express jet service, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will take off at the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport (TBN). The new flights will offer nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

“Our airport plays a large part in the region’s economy, especially our tourism industry. In a typical year, we have around 150,000 visitors coming to the Fort Leonard Wood Region for military graduations. Providing an option for convenient, safe, affordable flights into and out of the region is essential,” said St. Robert mayor George Lauritson.

Travelers will enjoy multiple daily flights between TBN and ORD onboard the 50-seat CRJ200. Flights will seamlessly connect as part of United’s global network. Passengers can book tickets today at: www.united.com.

“Whether heading to Chicago or beyond, these new flights provide travelers with greater convenience and options,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s managing director of Market Development. “Passengers can also fly with confidence thanks to the multiple safety measures that are in place, including enhanced cleaning, mandatory face coverings, and customer self-assessments with check-in.”

The new service allows those traveling to and from the region to connect at ORD, which is a major airport hub. As of June 2021, Chicago O’Hare International Airport offered 914 direct flights to 177 U.S. cities and over 60 daily direct flights to 50 international destinations.

“Bringing United and SkyWest to the WSRA opens the doors for immense potential growth for the airport terminal, Fort Leonard Wood, and the Fort Leonard Wood Region,” said Waynesville mayor Jerry Brown.

Those planning a flight will enjoy the ability to book a complete itinerary on one single ticket, more competitive ticket prices, and the options for passenger protection during irregular operations. Additionally, SkyWest fully participates in United Airlines’ discounted and flexible fares for federal government and military travelers.

“This new service will connect the Fort Leonard Wood Region with the world and provide Fort Leonard Wood with an effective, efficient, and safe transportation option for service members and government civilians who are on official travel orders,” said Sustainable Ozarks Partnership executive director Dorsey Newcomb.

The Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport is located on Fort Leonard Wood and is one of two Army joint use airports in the country. The airport is open to the general public for normal commercial travel and also provides general aviation services. More information about the airport can be found here: www.flyflw.com.

The Sustainable Ozarks Partnership is building on the Fort Leonard Wood Region’s strong past and preparing the region for a healthy, resilient future. We are a nonprofit organization working to bring all of the region’s stakeholders to the table to drive regional development and advocate for new or expanded military and federal missions, all as part of our efforts to strengthen the Fort Leonard Wood region.