New Highway 54/W/Biz 54 Interchange Open But Construction Speeds Will Remain

Highway 54 in Lake Ozark has a new interchange now open, and a new-round-a-bout is included to help traffic.

“They slow traffic down and at the same time, they help keep the traffic moving” says MODOT central district engineer Bob Lynch, “it’s able to handle the amount of traffic that we’re going to experience during the holiday traffic that we often have here.”

He tells KRMS News the speed limit in the area will remain 50 miles an hour while some other work continues “it will be that until the contractor completes the removals out on the out 54 (of the traffic lights) and some pavement improvements….there’s still a lot of work to be done in that location, like we still need to put in a new roundabout at W and Business 54, where the old painted roundabout was at.”

Lynch is urging you to read the signs posted and to slow down until all the work is complete “we’re going to keep the speeds at 50 miles an hour, even at night and even when there are no workers present. We just want people to drive through the area cautiously, pay attention to what they’re doing and get to where they’re going safely in this new environment.”

Construction signs will remain where they are until all work near the interchange is done.