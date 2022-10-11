News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

New Housing Development For Osage Beach Approved

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 10, 2022 , , ,

The way has essentially been cleared for a 268 unit housing development planned for Osage Beach that’s caused controversy that extends beyond city limits, in part because of its possible impacts on schools, and also for what it could mean to nearby roads and traffic.

At the same time many residents have supported Tegethoff Development’s Preserve at Sycamore Creek off Nichols Road as a much-needed infusion of affordable housing that could also benefit nearby businesses and perhaps attract more.

Following a sometimes heated exchange of opinions on both sides last Thursday the Osage Beach City Board unanimously approved bills approving the development plan including one granting Chapter 353 tax abatement.

