News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

New HWY 54/BIZ 54/W Interchange Work To Start Thursday

By

MoDOT will continue work on the new interchange of U-S 54, Route W and Osage Hills Road this week.

The westbound exit ramp will be closed for paving work starting Thursday at 7 pm.

The ramp will be closed through Friday at 6 am.

You will need an alternate route during the closure.

 

****Additional Info****

 

Route 54 Exit Ramp to Close at Lake of the Ozarks Interchange Next Week

 

LAKE OZARK – As construction of the new interchange at the intersection of U.S. Route 54, Route W, Business 54, and Osage Hills Road continues to move forward, crews will temporarily close the westbound exit ramp next week.

 

Crews are scheduled to begin paving the westbound exit ramp on Thursday evening, May 20 at 7 p.m. The work will require the closure of the ramp until 6 a.m. Friday morning, May 21. Motorists will need to utilize an alternative route around the closure.

 

Construction on the new interchange began in February of 2020 and is scheduled for completion later this year. The new interchange is designed to increase traffic safety and improve traffic flow in an area where numerous traffic accidents have occurred. In addition to the new interchange, the project involves building several new connecting roads and three roundabouts in the same area.

 

More information and updates are available at www.modot.org/Miller54Interchange.

 

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/Miller54Interchange. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com