New Lake Ozark Alderman Outlines Priorities

A business owner on the Bagnell Dam Strip who won election to Lake Ozark’s Board of Aldermen has outlined some of his goals after being officially sworn in. Larry Giampa says he was initially prompted to run after the city started discussing a noise ordinance for businesses.

Giampa also says he supports the mayor’s plans for a parking facility on the strip, and says infrastructure has to be a priority.

The city is currently exploring funding options and priorities to make those necessary road repairs.