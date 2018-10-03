New Law Corrects Shortfall on Life Insurance Benefits for Military Families

Families of service members killed in the line of duty will receive full life insurance benefits under a piece of legislation signed by President Trump in August. The provision was included in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act and was authored by lake area Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler. The bill corrects a shortfall that existed before and was created when service members improperly filled out insurance forms that lowered the amounts of benefits for their families. Now, soldiers deployed to a combat zone will automatically receive the entire amount of coverage available, totaling $400,000.