New Laws Going Into Effect Change How Your Charged For Vandalism

If you’re caught vandalizing any public monument or structure in Missouri, it’ll now be a felony charge as opposed to a misdemeanor.

That change in the law could mean more jail time and a higher fine if you’re convicted.

It’ll be a new Class D misdemeanor if you ‘willfully or recklessly’ interfere with an ambulance or other first responder, after complaints were given over some protestors who gather in streets, roads or highways.

Another new law makes it a misdemeanor crime to point a laser pointer at police or other first responders.