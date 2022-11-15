New Library Rule Comment Period Underway

A 30-day public comment period has begun concerning a new rule for state funded libraries in Missouri proposed by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

The proposed rule would prohibit age-inappropriate presentations and materials of any kind in public libraries.

He says it will protect kids while upholding a parent’s right to choose what materials their child can access…“All of the comments from November 15th to December 15th, a 30 day period…those will be taken into account. We’ll look at those and see if there is to be changes or not. We’ll respond to those, and after going through that process….around March or April of next year, we’d expect this rule to go into effect.”

The proposed rule is now published in the state register and comments can be emailed or sent by mail to the Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City.