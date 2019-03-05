Electricians Working to Make Docks Safer

A group of electricians around the Lake of the Ozarks is banding together to make sure dock work is done safely. The newly-formed Lake of the Ozarks Association of Electrical Contractors hopes to implement a uniform certification program to ensure that all their members are qualified to properly do electrical work on docks. Michael Boyd says the way the system works right now, dock owners are taking a risk everytime they hire someone to do electrical work.

NEWS-3-5-19 Michael Boyd 1 - 5th March 2019

Most of the docks are in areas where there’s no fire district providing inspections, which means the dock owners have almost no choice but to take the electricians at their word that the work is satisfactory and safe. Boyd says the association will give them a place to hire workers that they know are qualified. For more information go to www.lozaec.org.