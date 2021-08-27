News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

New Over The Air Free TV Station Coming To Lake Of The Ozarks

By

There’s a new TV station coming to Lake of the Ozarks.

It’ll be called KRMS TV 32.

“The Lake of the Ozarks have never had a true, local Television station” says Viper Communications President and Co-Owner Ken Kuenzie, “we’re going to be able to provide 4 different channels, all on channel 32. One will have news content, one will have entertainment content, and we have some plans for the other channels…all focused on local community involvement.”

Kuenzie tells KRMS News the channel will be free and easy to tune in to “all you have to do is put one of those little $10 TV antennas, which you can pretty much buy anywhere, and connect it to your TV and boom you’ll have free HD TV.”

Kuenzie says he wants the TV station on the air by the end of the year.

He also says Viper Communications will be looking for local talent, and you can apply at the Osage Beach offices during business hours.

KRMS TV will be joining a family of Lake Area radio stations, including 98.7 The Cove, Classic Country 104.9, 93.5 Rocks and News / Talk KRMS, AM 1150 – FM 97.5 & 103.3.

New TV Press Release

