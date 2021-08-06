News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

New Playground At Warsaw’s Drake Harbor Will Be A Major Attraction

By

The City of Warsaw is moving forward on it’s plans for a state-of-the-art playground at Drake Harbor.

Officials say it replaces the old playground that had run its course.

The new “Super playground” will have features that makes it “stand-out” and match the history of the harbor, with steamboat wheels and fun designs for children ages 3 to 12 to play on.

This year the City was able to match funds with a $68,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Land, Water and Conservation Fund in order to construct the new playground.

The playground’s theme reflects the history of Steamboat Landing with 20 different play areas on a matted surface resembling the waterfront.

 

***KRMS has reached out to the City for a photo of the new playground and will replace the image of Drake Harbor above when said photo is available.

